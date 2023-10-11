Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey W…
€264,443
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€353,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€328,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€295,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€179,000
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
Residence surrounded by green nature and lake views The apartment is located in one of the …
€420,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izmit, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
€119,505

