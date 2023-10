Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria

from €136,025

57 m² 1

Completion date: 2024

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. ORANGE CENTRUM - a new project in a new area in. Phoenix. Apartments have a luxurious view of the sea, mountains and river. Social infrastructure: - Pool; - Video surveillance; - Security; - Parking; - Fitness room; - Sauna; - Children's playgrounds; - Sports grunts of the zone; - Basketball platform; - Running path. Location: - to the sandy beach 300 m. - to the state hospital of. Phoenix - 100 m. - to Marina ( port ) - 100 m. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!