  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bursa

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

Mudanya
29
Besevler Mahallesi
27
Niluefer
27
Termal
15
Cinarcik
11
Goeruekle Mahallesi
11
Oezluece Mahallesi
9
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi
9
78 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€171,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€687,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€157,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€422,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/4
Distinguished apartments in one of the best areas of Yalova Luxury designed apartments for s…
€166,000
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€775,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€233,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€235,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 14/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€143,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 13/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€110,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€446,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€341,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€332,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€199,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€262,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€198,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€169,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€131,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€203,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€180,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 4/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€160,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€131,000

