  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bursa

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

Mudanya
29
Besevler Mahallesi
27
Niluefer
27
Termal
15
Cinarcik
11
Goeruekle Mahallesi
11
Oezluece Mahallesi
9
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi
9
77 properties total found
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
€355,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€143,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€180,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€206,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€258,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/4
Garden Floor Apartment with Partial Sea View in Mudanya Bursa. The ready-to-move apartment r…
€134,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€69,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€115,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€146,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€172,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Floor 8/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€405,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€148,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Flat with Sea View in Prime Area of Bursa. The sea view flat is located in t…
€230,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€157,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€422,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€165,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€227,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€172,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€160,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€282,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€198,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€165,000

Property types in Bursa

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
