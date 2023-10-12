Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Black Sea Region
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

Trabzon
13
Ortahisar
9
8 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Ortakoey, Turkey
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Ortakoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Stone Villa with Stunning Nature View in Trabzon Macka. The stylish stone villa is…
€1,14M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Trabzon Ortahisar. Villas for sale are located in…
€477,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Akyazi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Akyazi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Sea View Houses with Private Gardens in Ortahisar, Trabzon. Luxurious houses are l…
€511,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€321,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€284,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€482,000
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€477,000
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Aksakli, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 7
Whole Building for Sale Near the Beach in Trabzon Besikduzu. The building for sale, suitable…
€898,000

Property types in Black Sea Region

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
