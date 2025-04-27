Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Black Sea Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

Trabzon
8
Ortahisar
8
Artvin
4
Arhavi
4
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Amasra, Turkey
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Amasra, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
$67,969
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas200 meters from the sea in K…
$634,273
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Black Sea Region

villas

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go