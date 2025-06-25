Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alaca
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Alaca, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Gazipasa, Turkey
House
Gazipasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Our stunning villas, nestled in the scenic Kargicak neighborhood, offer an exceptional blend…
$988,149
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go