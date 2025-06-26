Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çorum
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Çorum, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Karaagac, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Karaagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
These detached villas are located in Buyukcekmece, istanbul, near the beautiful Buyukcekmece…
$1,40M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Karaagac, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Karaagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 406 m²
These detached villas are located in the Buyukcekmece district of istanbul, a region known f…
$2,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Çorum, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go