Seaview Houses for Sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Sea view Houses for Sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Çorum
12
Trabzon
9
İyidere
8
Rize
8
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8 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$741,469
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Terraces in Tranquil and Comfortable Area in Trabzon Yalıncak The apartments…
$415,269
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Specially Designed Houses with Natural Gas Systems in Yalıncak Trabzon Duplex detached house…
$733,372
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in Trabzon Ortahisar, Surrounded by Nature and Within Walking Distance of th…
$950,839
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Chic and Spacious Villas in a Complex in Ortahisar Trabzon The villas are situated in the Çu…
$345,865
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Akçaabat, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 17/17
Expansive Duplex Apartment in the Panorama 61 Project in Trabzon Akçaabat This elegant duple…
$356,275
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium class villas 200 meters fr…
$756,395
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$705,610
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Property types in Black Sea Region

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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