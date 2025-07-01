Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Taşköprü, Turkey

3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Ciftlik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ciftlik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Located near the iconic Çalıs Beach in Fethiye, Mugla, these luxurious detached villas combi…
$954,436
4 bedroom house in Ciftlik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ciftlik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Mugla, renowned for its prestigious housing projects and stunning Mediterranean views, conti…
$1,12M
3 bedroom house in Ciftlik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Ciftlik, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Located in the serene Çiftlik neighborhood of Fethiye, these detached villas offer a tranqui…
$930,023
