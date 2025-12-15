Show property on map Show properties list
Residential property for sale in Zonguldak, Turkey

Çaycuma
7
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Filyos, Turkey
3 room apartment
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/5
$3,99M
Duplex 4 rooms in Filyos, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
$5,40M
4 room apartment in Filyos, Turkey
4 room apartment
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
$5,57M
Nicole
2 room apartment in Filyos, Turkey
2 room apartment
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
$3,93M
2 room apartment in Filyos, Turkey
2 room apartment
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
$2,70M
2 room apartment in Filyos, Turkey
2 room apartment
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
$3,11M
Estate Service 24
4 room apartment in Filyos, Turkey
4 room apartment
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/5
$5,63M
