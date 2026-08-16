Residential properties for sale in Duezce merkez, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Düzce, Turkey

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apartments
5
5 properties total found
Apartment in Sinirci, Turkey
Apartment
Sinirci, Turkey
Area 5 m²
$17,44M
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3 room apartment in Düzce, Turkey
3 room apartment
Düzce, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,43M
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4 room apartment in Düzce, Turkey
4 room apartment
Düzce, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$3,60M
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3 room apartment in Düzce, Turkey
3 room apartment
Düzce, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/4
$1,80M
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2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
$68,749
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Properties features in Düzce, Turkey

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