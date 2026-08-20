Residential properties for sale in Ortahisar, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Ortahisar, Turkey

;
apartments
26
houses
6
32 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 5/5
4-Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon within a Prestigious Complex Akyazı is a highly pre…
$260,426
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea-View Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Yalıncak The apartments are located in Yalınca…
$150,572
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2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish Investment Apartments with Affordable Payment Options in Yalıncak Trabzon The new ap…
$107,717
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 room apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Apartments with Modern Architecture in Ortahisar, Yalıncak These chic and modern ap…
$104,242
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Close to the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments are located i…
$72,970
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Specially Designed Houses with Natural Gas Systems in Yalıncak Trabzon Duplex detached house…
$730,349
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale in the First On-Site Project in Ortahisar Konaklar Konaklar is a neighbo…
$134,264
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Terraces in Tranquil and Comfortable Area in Trabzon Yalıncak The apartments…
$244,390
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
3- Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon Ortahisar Apartments in Trabzon are located in Ayd…
$156,363
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2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Close to the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments are located i…
$120,301
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in a Peaceful Neighborhood Suitable for Families in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartme…
$143,436
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Complex in Bostancı Trabzon Luxury apartments intertwined …
$238,599
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea-View Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Yalıncak The apartments are located in Yalınca…
$177,212
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Chic and Spacious Villas in a Complex in Ortahisar Trabzon The villas are situated in the Çu…
$344,919
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Apartments Near the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar The stylish apartments are situated…
$219,915
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2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Elegant Apartments Close to the City Center in Ortahisar Trabzon Apartments for sale are loc…
$115,825
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale with Installment Plans in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments for sale are …
$76,923
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2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale with Installment Plans in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments for sale are …
$97,226
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments in a Growing Area of Trabzon Ortahisar Apartments for sale in Trabzon …
$71,139
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments near the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar These newly built apartments are…
$71,219
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish Investment Apartments with Affordable Payment Options in Yalıncak Trabzon The new ap…
$73,453
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments near the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar These newly built apartments are…
$119,277
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$704,886
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Family-Friendly Apartments in a Complex in Yalıncak, Trabzon The apartments are located in a…
$119,980
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Apartments with Modern Architecture in Ortahisar, Yalıncak These chic and modern ap…
$135,515
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5 bedroom house in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$739,609
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
3-Bedroom and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Ortahisar Beşirli, Trabzon The …
$187,636
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Terraces in Tranquil and Comfortable Area in Trabzon Yalıncak The apartments…
$413,494
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 5
3-Bedroom and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Ortahisar Beşirli, Trabzon The …
$166,788
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Close to the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments are located i…
$179,528
Leave a request
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