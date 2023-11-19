Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ortahisar, Turkey

apartments
33
houses
9
42 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€62,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 7/7
Flat in Luxe Complex with Rich Facilities in Trabzon Besirli. The flat is located in the Bes…
€171,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 11
Modern Sea-View Real Estate in Trabzon Yalincak These luxurious real estate options are part…
€135,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 11
Modern Sea-View Real Estate in Trabzon Yalincak These luxurious real estate options are part…
€161,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale Close to the University in Trabzon. Apartments for sale in Trabzon are l…
€50,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/7
Spacious Property with Quality Workmanship in Trabzon. The furnished 2+1 property in Trabzon…
€83,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Opportunity Flats with Sea Views in Trabzon. Newly built flats with sea views are…
€193,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Opportunity Flats with Sea Views in Trabzon. Newly built flats with sea views are…
€145,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 12
Property in Trabzon with Affordable Price. The large site with 10 blocks is located close to…
€144,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 8
Nature View Flats Offering Comfortable Living Standards in Ortahisar Modern flats are situat…
€169,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€199,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€180,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€164,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious Flats for Sale in Trabzon Yalıncak In a Luxurious Complex The flats for sale are lo…
€111,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale Close to the University in Trabzon. Apartments for sale in Trabzon are l…
€60,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 11
Great View Apartments in a Secure Complex in Trabzon. Brand new apartments with great nature…
€90,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Trabzon Ortahisar. Villas for sale are located in…
€465,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Akyazi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Akyazi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Sea View Houses with Private Gardens in Ortahisar, Trabzon. Luxurious houses are l…
€482,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 9
New Build Flats within a Secure Complex in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxe flats are located in the …
€109,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Sea View Villas Near Airport in Ortahisar Trabzon. Chic villas are located in the …
€1,12M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€313,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€277,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€277,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€244,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€120,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€92,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€470,000
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Sea and Nature View Villas in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxury villas are located in a ser…
€465,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€119,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€116,000
