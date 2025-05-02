Show property on map Show properties list
Residential property for sale in Arhavi, Turkey

apartments
46
houses
4
50 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/10
What do you get: apartments with sea views and mountains in the suburbs of Alania. On constr…
$100,148
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/8
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments in a complex under construction in the Payalla…
$161,350
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/7
What do you get: apartments of various layouts offering comfort and functionality at an attr…
$76,780
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: the new instigat of the Removyvyonekonakla, Ala…
$111,276
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: Apartments -Openthausnoynoe -bended -Komplexeo…
$136,870
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury residential complex ten minutes walk from the sea …
$130,193
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship For rent For investment What you get: Villas in the Payallar area with th…
$777,820
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:A new complex with expanded infrastructure in the Payalla…
$133,531
2 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/4
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartment 2 + 1 in a complex under construction in the Pa…
$189,169
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: a stylish complex in the Payallar region open for a residence permit. On co…
$96,254
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: New Project Compulsum of the Complexavianpayal…
$124,073
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/4
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Spacious apartments within walking distance from the sea …
$332,715
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment, cozy complexion -enaullar, Alania. …
$107,938
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment complex of the complex of the Rules …
$140,208
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas200 meters from the sea in K…
$634,273
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: spacious Apenthasisovidamorevraionkla, Alania.…
$143,546
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment of the complex of the development of…
$116,283
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/9
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments of different layouts in a new residential comp…
$110,720
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: New Apartments -Opented -Complexes Emithseonep…
$111,276
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/6
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments and pennants in a new complex in the Payallar …
$117,953
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: investment projecture-ionopayallar, Alanya. Obs…
$117,953
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: Apartments -Ipenthauskomplexelepayallar, Alani…
$109,051
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/10
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment of the complex and infrastructure5*V…
$155,508
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: New Investment Project Zhomplenakonekla, B6 Sp…
$100,148
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you recall: New Commission of the Cross-Kovayllar. Oproe Building: Principle Buildin…
$124,629
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: spacious Apenthasisovidomorereoneklakla, Alania…
$104,599
2 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartments in a gated residential complex in the Payallar…
$159,125
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/7
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:New luxury residential complex project in Konakli, Alanya…
$122,404
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: a project with a developed infrastructure in an open area for a residence p…
$109,051
1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/8
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Apartment with sea view in Payallar area, open for reside…
$110,163
