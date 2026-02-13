Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atakum
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Atakum, Turkey

apartments
10
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,38M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
$3,27M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
4 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/3
$4,17M
Leave a request
NicoleNicole
4 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
4 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/7
$4,88M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/6
$1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Atakum, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 3
$28,56M
Leave a request
Moa 7aMoa 7a
3 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$3,15M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
$2,02M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
4 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 8/10
$7,58B
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
4 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
4 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
$4,23B
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/10
$1,93M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go