Residential property for sale in Samsun, Turkey

3 bedroom apartment in Bafra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bafra, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments in Bafra, iskele, North Cyprus North Cyprus offers a Medite…
$286,063
6 bedroom house in Kumkoey, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Kumkoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
This stylish villa is located on the European side of istanbul, in one of the city's most pr…
$1,22M
4 bedroom apartment in Kayakoey, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kayakoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Fethiye, known for its stunning natural beauty and some of the most beautiful beaches in Mug…
$860,285
Properties features in Samsun, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
