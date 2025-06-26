Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kastamonu
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Kastamonu, Turkey

Taşköprü
3
5 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Omerli, Turkey
7 bedroom house
Omerli, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 538 m²
These semi-detached villas are located in the peaceful Çekmekoy district on the Anatolian si…
$1,85M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ciftlik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ciftlik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Mugla, renowned for its prestigious housing projects and stunning Mediterranean views, conti…
$1,12M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Kumkoy, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Kumkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
This stylish villa is located on the European side of istanbul, in one of the city's most pr…
$1,35M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ciftlik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ciftlik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Located near the iconic Çalıs Beach in Fethiye, Mugla, these luxurious detached villas combi…
$954,436
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ciftlik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Ciftlik, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Located in the serene Çiftlik neighborhood of Fethiye, these detached villas offer a tranqui…
$930,023
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kastamonu

houses

Properties features in Kastamonu, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go