Residential property for sale in Akçaabat, Turkey

3 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Ready-to-Move Sea and Nature View Apartments in Trabzon Luxurious apartments in Trabzon Söğü…
$207,009
3 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Multiple Room Type Options in Akçaabat Trabzon Yıldızlı, Akçaabat is a devel…
$142,726
4 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Roomy Flats in Trabzon Yildizli with a Fashionable Design Chic flats are located in Akçaabat…
$289,947
1 bedroom apartment in Alsancak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alsancak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Modern Investment Properties in Alsancak, Girne, North Cyprus Alsancak, situated in the wes…
$124,694
3 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment Apartments in a Large Complex with 10.000 m² Greenery in Akçaabat Trabzon The apa…
$181,133
4 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment Apartments in a Large Complex with 10.000 m² Greenery in Akçaabat Trabzon The apa…
$194,422
3 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments Designed with Quality Craftsmanship in Trabzon Yildizli The apartments are locate…
$136,131
4 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 12
Ready-to-Move Sea and Nature View Apartments in Trabzon Luxurious apartments in Trabzon Söğü…
$129,381
1 bedroom apartment in Alsancak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alsancak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Nature-View Flats in a Gated Complex with Pool in Alsancak, North Cyprus Girne is a prestig…
$149,843
