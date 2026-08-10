Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Sea front Townhouses for sale in Antalya, Turkey

;
Alanya
35
Muratpasa
21
Serik
3
Aksu
12
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7 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$150,063
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$116,178
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex, built in Antalya / Kundu in 2025, was constructed by one of Antalya's leading c…
$156,128
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kestel, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$378,077
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3 bedroom townthouse in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Price on request
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project is located in Alania Konakly, 300 meters from the sea. The area of ​​the sit…
$311,110
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
$311,659
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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