Townhouses with garage for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
11
Muratpasa
8
Dosemealti
3
Aksu
7
6 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$97,537
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is being built in Antalya/Kepez region. The project, which is located in the cen…
$124,589
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$124,011
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Konyaalti, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The complex was built by one of the leading construction companies of Antalya and the region…
$363,349
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
$311,659
Leave a request

