Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Ankara

Pool Residential properties for sale in Ankara, Turkey

Cankaya
115
Altindag
19
Kecioeren
19
Mamak
10
Etimesgut
5
Ata Mahallesi
3
1 property total found
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Ballikpinar, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Ballikpinar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 13
A new residential complex project in the Sejgut area in Ankara. The complex consists of four…
€128,339

Property types in Ankara

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ankara, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir