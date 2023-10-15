Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Ankara

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Ankara, Turkey

Cankaya
115
Altindag
19
Kecioeren
19
Mamak
10
Etimesgut
5
Ata Mahallesi
3
1 property total found
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Sincan, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
€240,130

Property types in Ankara

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ankara, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir