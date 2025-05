We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces.

The complex features around-the-clock security.

The residents also have the exclusive access to the facilities of the renowned international school, including football fields and basketball fields, an Olympic swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, and more.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Air conditioning

Kitchen

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near Laguna.