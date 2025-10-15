  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.

Residential complex Pre - Sale! Dcondo Cove Phuket project in Kathu area.

Kathu, Thailand
$73,200
ID: 32713
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Dcondo Cove Phuket is a new residential complex from developer Sansiri, one of Thailand's most trusted and recognizable brands.

The project is located in the Kathu district, the geographical center of the island, close to shopping centers like Central Festival Phuket, Tesco Lotus, golf courses, and major highways.

The complex features a spacious swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a fitness center, a yoga area, a coworking space, laundry facilities, landscaped gardens, and a relaxation area. 24/7 security is provided, and parking and EV charging stations are available.

The complex consists of four 8-story buildings, with a total of 862 units – studio apartments with one (1+1) and two (2+1) bedrooms, ranging in size from 25 sq m to 52 sq m.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of greenery and landscapes.

The project is aimed at residents and investors seeking comfortable housing with potential for value appreciation.
Dcondo Cove is the ideal solution for living in the center of Phuket and for long-term rental investment.

Rental Pool Program: from Plast Property (30 years of experience).

Layouts and Prices:

  • Studio (25 sq. m) - from 2,400,000 ฿
  • 1BR (from 28 sq. m) - from 2,730,000 ฿
  • 1BR+ (52 sq. m) - from 4,570,000 ฿

Downpayment 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool with jacuzzi
  • Landscaped gardens
  • Recreation area
  • Fitness area
  • Yoga area
  • Coworking space
  • Laundry facilities
  • Parking and EV charging stations
  • 24/4 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kathu, Thailand

