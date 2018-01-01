New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

The apartment complex includes 263 apartments from 38 m2 up to 138 m2. On the territory of the complex will be located:

professional sports complex Dynamic with Reebok association

second branch of the famous Phuket restaurant - Mirage

children's play club - a territory for games and development of the child

multifunctional library that contents of the space with creative studios, movie viewing areas and master classes

Advantages

4 payment plan options

Location and nearby infrastructure

500 meters from Boat Avenue, the best restaurants, cafes, bars on the island. Nearby also you can find: Blue Tree Water Park, Lagoona golf club, shopping center - Porto De Phuket, beach clubs Xana and Catch.

Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.