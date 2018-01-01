  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€488,268
;
20
About the complex

The apartment complex includes 263 apartments from 38 m2 up to 138 m2. On the territory of the complex will be located:

  • professional sports complex Dynamic with Reebok association
  • second branch of the famous Phuket restaurant - Mirage
  • children's play club - a territory for games and development of the child
  • multifunctional library that contents of the space with creative studios, movie viewing areas and master classes
Advantages

4 payment plan options

Location and nearby infrastructure

500 meters from Boat Avenue, the best restaurants, cafes, bars on the island. Nearby also you can find: Blue Tree Water Park, Lagoona golf club, shopping center - Porto De Phuket, beach clubs Xana and Catch.

Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.

Phuket, Thailand

New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€488,268
Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Large resort condominium for investment on the beachfront of Naithon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€167,761
Agency: TRANIO
A large resort complex in a quiet location next to the Sirinat National Park and 50 metres from a cosy beach. Wellness hotel concept with health, beauty and medical services. Part of the complex will be occupied by the Bangkok International Hospital. Completion: first phase in June 2023, second phase in April 2025. Flats are on sale so far only in two blocks of the complex. But villas and several other residences are also under construction. You can arrange both in leasehold and freehold with an additional fee of 10 thousand baht (about $ 300) per square meter. Income program 5 years after the delivery: guaranteed yield of 7% per annum. The next 5 years: rental pool - 60/40 (owner/management company). With the current trend forecast yield will be over 8% per annum. You can also buy without a lease contract, for yourself. Flexible payment terms 30% down payment, the remaining amount by installments upon agreement. The final 30% can be paid in the last month before the property is handed over. Location and nearby infrastructure Naithon Beach - 1 minute walk Banana Beach - 5 minutes Naiyang Beach - 7 minutes Airport - 13 minutes Blue Canyon Country Club - 15 minutes UWC International School - 17 minutes Boat Avenue - 17 minutes Central Porto De Phuket - 17 minutes Maikhao Beach - 20 minutes Surin Beach - 25 minutes Robinson Lifestyle - 25 minutes
New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
€83,166
Agency: TRANIO
Immerse yourself in the fresh and minimalist atmosphere of the newest condominium. Feel joyful emotions and peace of mind in the heart of Hua Hin, close to all attractions at an affordable price. Small and cozy condominium includes apartments with 1 bedroom of 24.5-26 m² and 2 bedroom apartments of 37.75 m². The complex has a parking lot for 38 cars, a lobby and work area, a fitness center. Surrounded by the greenery of nature, the swimming pool is ideal for those seeking maximum privacy. Gardens with tropical plants provide conditions for relaxing in the shade. Only 900 meters to the nearest beach. Location and nearby infrastructure Blúport Huahin - 2.5 km Market Village Huahin - 3 km Tammarind Market - 2.5 km Cicada Market - 2.5 km San Paulo Hua-Hin Hospital - 3.5 km Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin - 2.5 km Hua Hin Hospital - 8.5 km Hua Hin Vitthayalai School - 3.5 km Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin - 10 km Stamford University Huahin Campus - 14 km Train Station - 4 km Airport - 11 km
Kata View
Residential complex Kata View
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€153,468
Completion date: 2025
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           Kata View is an exciting new residential project located in the charming coastal city of Phuket. The project includes a 7-story building, in which more than 60 apartments with a layout of one to two bedrooms, and starting from the 4th floor, windows offer views of the Andaman Sea. Each apartment has a bright living room and an open-plan dining room with a modern kitchenette and a large bar. The glass door from the floor to the ceiling in the living room overlooks the indoor balcony overlooking the sea or mountains. Two sparkling pools are available in the complex, one of which is located on the ground floor and the other on the roof, offering a refreshing oasis where residents can swim, enjoying panoramic views of the azure sea! These tempting features create ideal conditions for relaxation and leisure, allowing tenants to stylishly relax within their own home. PLACEMENT: The Kata View condominium is located near the sandy beaches of Kata and Karon, where restaurants, shops, bars, spa salons, etc. are located. Patong Beach is a 20-minute drive away. Montessori International School is located just 4.6 km from the complex. PLUSES OF LCD: - Cable TV - Fitness - Garden - Jacuzzi - Library - lobby - Meeting room - Parking - Security 24/7 - Transfer - Sky-Lounge Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
