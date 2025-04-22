Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beaches, Phuket, Thailand

We offer villas with a swimming pool 12х4.5 m and a landscaped garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. The combination of wind, light, wood, and a lush green space creates a majestic surrounding for relaxation, comfort, meditation and creativity. The interior design captures the culture and customs of Thailand. From sleek architectural lines to ingenious landscaping and decoration; the combination of flora with natural lighting creates light and shade for your front and rear courtyards.

Air conditioning

Fitted wardrobe

Solar panels

Water filtration system

Villa rental management

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Installment plan:

Reservation deposit - 2%

1st payment - 28%

2nd payment - 15%

3rd payment - 15%

4th payment - 15%

5th payment - 15%

6th payment - 10%

Pharmacy — 5 minutes

Airport — 15 minutes

Bang Toa Beach — 10 minutes

Layan Beach — 10 minutes

Beach club — 10 minutes

Equestrian club — 8 minutes

Golf club — 5 minutes

Restaurants — 5 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure