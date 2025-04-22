Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beaches, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Thalang, Thailand
ID: 14304
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Thep Krasatti

About the complex

We offer villas with a swimming pool 12х4.5 m and a landscaped garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. The combination of wind, light, wood, and a lush green space creates a majestic surrounding for relaxation, comfort, meditation and creativity. The interior design captures the culture and customs of Thailand. From sleek architectural lines to ingenious landscaping and decoration; the combination of flora with natural lighting creates light and shade for your front and rear courtyards.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fitted wardrobe
  • Solar panels
  • Water filtration system
  • Villa rental management
Advantages

Installment plan:

  • Reservation deposit - 2%
  • 1st payment - 28%
  • 2nd payment - 15%
  • 3rd payment - 15%
  • 4th payment - 15%
  • 5th payment - 15%
  • 6th payment - 10%
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Pharmacy — 5 minutes
  • Airport — 15 minutes
  • Bang Toa Beach — 10 minutes
  • Layan Beach — 10 minutes
  • Beach club — 10 minutes
  • Equestrian club — 8 minutes
  • Golf club — 5 minutes
  • Restaurants — 5 minutes

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

