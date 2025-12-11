Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala

🌴 Apartments by the sea in Phuket - 400 m to Kamala beach
🌊 Only 5 minutes walk to the beach
🗝️ A great option for investment, vacation or permanent residence.
📍 Kamala is a prestigious and peaceful area, conveniently located between Patong and Bang Tao.
✨ Main advantages
✔ Potential rental yield of 8-10% per annum
✔ Modern architecture and premium finishing
✔ Full furnishings - you can immediately rent or drive in
✔ Balconies and panoramic windows
✔ Early Sales Stage – Best Prices and Planning Choices
✔ Buying without commission for the buyer
🏡 Affordable apartments (current prices)
1 bedroom - from 26 m2, from 104,000 $
2 bedrooms - from 45 m2, from $ 205,000
3 bedrooms - from 100 m2, from $455,000
All apartments: - with balconies - panoramic windows - kitchen - full furniture Format: "come in and live" or rent out immediately
🏗 Duration of construction
Delivery of the complex - I quarter of 2028
💵 Instalments from the builder
• Deposit - 100,000 baht
• 25% within 30 days of booking
• 25% after 7 months
• 25% in another 7 months
• 25% when transferring the object
🌇 Complex infrastructure
• 8 residential buildings (7 floors)
• Pools for adults and children
• Fitness center, yoga zones, spa
• Lobby lounge and recreation areas
• Children's play spaces
• Parking and charging for electric vehicles
• Pet-friendly territory
📍 Kamala location
400 m to the beach - 5 minutes walk
• Nearby are the best restaurants, cafes and beach clubs
• A secluded atmosphere without noise
• Quick access to Patong and Bang Tao
• One of the most promising areas of Phuket for investment
💼 Accompanying the transaction
✔ Free brokerage support
✔ Proven builder
✔ Legal security
✔ Full support - from booking to registration and rental
📞 Write to get plans, a catalog and a list of available apartments.
The best options at the start of sales are disassembled very quickly.