  4. Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala

Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala

Kamala, Thailand
from
$104,000
;
11
ID: 33092
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu
  • Village
    Kamala

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

🌴 Apartments by the sea in Phuket - 400 m to Kamala beach

🌊 Only 5 minutes walk to the beach

🗝️ A great option for investment, vacation or permanent residence.

📍 Kamala is a prestigious and peaceful area, conveniently located between Patong and Bang Tao.

✨ Main advantages

✔ Potential rental yield of 8-10% per annum

✔ Modern architecture and premium finishing

✔ Full furnishings - you can immediately rent or drive in

✔ Balconies and panoramic windows

✔ Early Sales Stage – Best Prices and Planning Choices

✔ Buying without commission for the buyer

🏡 Affordable apartments (current prices)

1 bedroom - from 26 m2, from 104,000 $

2 bedrooms - from 45 m2, from $ 205,000

3 bedrooms - from 100 m2, from $455,000

All apartments: - with balconies - panoramic windows - kitchen - full furniture Format: "come in and live" or rent out immediately

🏗 Duration of construction

Delivery of the complex - I quarter of 2028

💵 Instalments from the builder

• Deposit - 100,000 baht

• 25% within 30 days of booking

• 25% after 7 months

• 25% in another 7 months

• 25% when transferring the object

🌇 Complex infrastructure

• 8 residential buildings (7 floors)

• Pools for adults and children

• Fitness center, yoga zones, spa

• Lobby lounge and recreation areas

• Children's play spaces

• Parking and charging for electric vehicles

• Pet-friendly territory

📍 Kamala location

400 m to the beach - 5 minutes walk

• Nearby are the best restaurants, cafes and beach clubs

• A secluded atmosphere without noise

• Quick access to Patong and Bang Tao

• One of the most promising areas of Phuket for investment

💼 Accompanying the transaction

✔ Free brokerage support

✔ Proven builder

✔ Legal security

✔ Full support - from booking to registration and rental

📞 Write to get plans, a catalog and a list of available apartments.

The best options at the start of sales are disassembled very quickly.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 45.0
Price per m², USD 4,556
Apartment price, USD 205,000
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 26.0
Price per m², USD 4,000
Apartment price, USD 104,000

Location on the map

Kamala, Thailand

You are viewing
