Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala

🌴 Apartments by the sea in Phuket - 400 m to Kamala beach

🌊 Only 5 minutes walk to the beach

🗝️ A great option for investment, vacation or permanent residence.

📍 Kamala is a prestigious and peaceful area, conveniently located between Patong and Bang Tao.

✨ Main advantages

✔ Potential rental yield of 8-10% per annum

✔ Modern architecture and premium finishing

✔ Full furnishings - you can immediately rent or drive in

✔ Balconies and panoramic windows

✔ Early Sales Stage – Best Prices and Planning Choices

✔ Buying without commission for the buyer

🏡 Affordable apartments (current prices)

1 bedroom - from 26 m2, from 104,000 $

2 bedrooms - from 45 m2, from $ 205,000

3 bedrooms - from 100 m2, from $455,000

All apartments: - with balconies - panoramic windows - kitchen - full furniture Format: "come in and live" or rent out immediately

🏗 Duration of construction

Delivery of the complex - I quarter of 2028

💵 Instalments from the builder

• Deposit - 100,000 baht

• 25% within 30 days of booking

• 25% after 7 months

• 25% in another 7 months

• 25% when transferring the object

🌇 Complex infrastructure

• 8 residential buildings (7 floors)

• Pools for adults and children

• Fitness center, yoga zones, spa

• Lobby lounge and recreation areas

• Children's play spaces

• Parking and charging for electric vehicles

• Pet-friendly territory

📍 Kamala location

400 m to the beach - 5 minutes walk

• Nearby are the best restaurants, cafes and beach clubs

• A secluded atmosphere without noise

• Quick access to Patong and Bang Tao

• One of the most promising areas of Phuket for investment

💼 Accompanying the transaction

✔ Free brokerage support

✔ Proven builder

✔ Legal security

✔ Full support - from booking to registration and rental

📞 Write to get plans, a catalog and a list of available apartments.

The best options at the start of sales are disassembled very quickly.