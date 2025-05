Modern luxury living in harmony with nature. This exceptional modern development is defined by its signature modern design, a tree-lined main boulevard that exudes tranquility, and a spacious central park offering a lush green space for relaxation. At the entrance, a vibrant community mall awaits, featuring diverse dining options, a state-of-the-art gym, and cozy coffee shops.

Features:

central park

community mall

luxurious clubhouse

tennis court

mini golf course

playground

activity spaces

air conditioning

built-in wardrobe

kitchen

Nai Yang Beach 14 minutes

Nai Thon Beach - 15 minutes

Layan Beach - 15 minutes

Bang Tao Beach - 17 minutes

Tonsai Waterfall - 15 minutes

Blue Tree Lagoon - 20 minutes

Laguna Golf - 17 minutes

Porto De Phuket - 14 minutes

Robinson Lifestyle - 20 minutes

Hospital - 10 minutes

Phuket International Airport - 17 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure