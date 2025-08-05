  1. Realting.com
Residential complex THE CITY

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$64,360
;
14
ID: 27381
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Profitable apartments in a tourist place!
High demand for rent!
Mortgage available!

City Phuket is inspired by the pearl of the Andaman Islands and its location in the heart of Phuket’s central business district.

Facilities: Jacuzzi swimming pool, gym, karaoke/kinosal, laundry room, study and coworking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance for the safety of residents.

Location:

A short drive from city centre amenities such as restaurants, shops, coffee shops and Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Within 5-10 minutes there are extensive Central Festival/Floresta Mall, Lotus’s Extra, Big C Supercenter and various international schools.
Nearby are golf courses including Loch Palm, Red Mountain and Phuket Country Club.
Patong Beach is only 15-20 minutes away;
Phuket International Airport can be reached in about 45 minutes.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

