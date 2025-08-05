Residential complex THE CITY

Profitable apartments in a tourist place!

City Phuket is inspired by the pearl of the Andaman Islands and its location in the heart of Phuket’s central business district.

Facilities: Jacuzzi swimming pool, gym, karaoke/kinosal, laundry room, study and coworking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance for the safety of residents.

Location:

A short drive from city centre amenities such as restaurants, shops, coffee shops and Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Within 5-10 minutes there are extensive Central Festival/Floresta Mall, Lotus’s Extra, Big C Supercenter and various international schools.

Nearby are golf courses including Loch Palm, Red Mountain and Phuket Country Club.

Patong Beach is only 15-20 minutes away;

Phuket International Airport can be reached in about 45 minutes.

