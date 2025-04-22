  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$435,570
19/05/2025
$435,570
18/05/2025
$436,479
17/05/2025
$437,793
16/05/2025
$433,669
14/05/2025
$437,419
13/05/2025
$437,728
11/05/2025
$437,713
10/05/2025
$436,819
09/05/2025
$437,339
08/05/2025
$436,689
07/05/2025
$436,056
14/04/2025
$427,060
13/04/2025
$427,310
12/04/2025
$425,129
11/04/2025
$429,418
10/04/2025
$422,765
09/04/2025
$428,307
08/04/2025
$427,295
07/04/2025
$430,792
06/04/2025
$430,831
;
6
ID: 22437
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2399631
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province
  • Village
    Baan Mae Nam

About the complex

The villas features:

  • outdoor shower
  • terrace with a lounge area
  • swimming pool
  • lawn
  • garage
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning in the living room and bedrooms
  • Ceiling fans in every room
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (electric hob, stove, fridge)
  • Water heater 100 liters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of the beach.

Location on the map

Baan Mae Nam, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$435,570
