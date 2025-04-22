Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
A unique opportunity to invest in a promising project in Bangkok!
THE TRUST ERAWAN is a luxury high-rise condominium that offers a superior living experience. The unique design has a perfect combination of modernity and simplicity.
Amenities: 16 x 27 meter seawater swimming pool, garden, f…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The Maviston Mai Khao project is a unique mixed-use development located on one of Phuket's most beautiful beaches, Mai Khao Beach. Spanning a total area of 88,000 square meters, the project features a beachfront that stretches nearly 600 meters. Such a distinctive development has never been …