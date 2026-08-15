Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Beach Bungalows in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Fuente Alamo de Murcia
32
Los Alcazares
41
Torre-Pacheco
35
San Pedro del Pinatar
126
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1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedrooms top floor bungalow near the promenade in Santiago de la Ribera . Spacious top flo…
$330,766
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Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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