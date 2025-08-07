Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garage

Bungalows with garage for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Los Alcazares
24
Torre Pacheco
20
San Pedro del Pinatar
56
Cartagena
8
Show more
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a bungalow in two floors with a tourist license in the city of San Pedro del …
$231,476
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/2
We present you a new bungalow on the top floor in San Pedro del Pinatar in the urbanization …
$462,894
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a new bungalow on the ground floor in the closed urbanization of La Llana Premium i…
$473,369
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We present you a new bungalow on the ground floor in San Pedro del Pinatar in the urbanizati…
$416,599
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a new bungalow on the top floor in the closed urbanization of La Llana Premium in S…
$531,238
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go