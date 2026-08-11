Bungalows for sale in Mazarron, Spain

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Bungalows in Mazarron, Spain

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11 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this exclusive bungalow collection offers a unique…
$362,919
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
New Build Homes Just 200 Metres from the Beach in Puerto de Mazarrón Exclusive coas…
$257,364
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Located in a charming town just steps from the sea, this residential complex offers an exclu…
$259,531
Leave a request
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Located in a charming town just steps from the sea, this residential complex offers an exclu…
$259,531
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
New homes just 200 metres from the beach in Puerto de MazarronExclusive life on the Costa Ca…
$257,465
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
This exclusive residential complex, located just 150 meters from the crystal clear waters of…
$398,792
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
New Build Homes Just 200 Metres from the Beach in Puerto de Mazarrón Exclusive coas…
$256,940
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
New homes just 200 metres from the beach in Puerto de MazarronExclusive life on the Costa Ca…
$257,465
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
New homes just 150 metres from the beach in Puerto de MazarronExclusive residential project …
$370,712
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
New homes just 150 metres from the beach in Puerto de MazarronExclusive residential project …
$395,994
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
This exclusive residential complex, located just 150 meters from the crystal clear waters of…
$373,331
Leave a request
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