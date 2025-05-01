Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Golf-course

Bungalows near golf course for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Torre Pacheco
16
San Pedro del Pinatar
52
Los Alcazares
12
San Javier
7
Show more
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
$139,499
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go