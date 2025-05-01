Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows with garden for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Torre Pacheco
16
San Pedro del Pinatar
52
Los Alcazares
12
San Javier
7
7 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This residential is located less than 1km from the Natural Park of the Salinas of San Pedro …
$192,717
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN MAR DE CRISTAL New build residetial complex of beautiful c…
$269,103
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Group of completely equipped modem three-bedroomed homes, at just a two-minute walk from the…
$270,180
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Fantastic low floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beach.…
$325,142
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
$279,870
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
$322,935
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
$287,460
