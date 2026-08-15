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Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Fuente Alamo de Murcia
32
Los Alcazares
41
Torre-Pacheco
35
San Pedro del Pinatar
126
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1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
$139,499
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Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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