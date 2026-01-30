  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benahavis
  4. Residential quarter The View Marbella 3

Residential quarter The View Marbella 3

Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,02M
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 39131
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1998407093
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

New project consisting of 70 spacious apartments and penthouses, distributed across seven blocks. The project sits in the hills of Benahavís close to many fantastic golf courses and offering spectacular views of the area and out towards the Mediterranean Sea. The properties are designed to optimise the use of the generous interiors and natural light. The latest technologies will create a comfortable home as well as the highest quality materials and fittings, which were handpicked by the design team. The development offers 2, 3 or 4-bedroom homes with spacious interior and exterior spaces for you to enjoy. As you would expect with luxury homes, there is a full range of lifestyle amenities available to owners, including 24-hour security, a concierge, dry cleaning service, transport, and a private chef. You will also be able to enjoy a health club which include a full spa, gym, and indoor and outdoor pools. There is also a children's area, so each member of your family has a space to enjoy. The development is surrounded by lush gardens designed by renowned specialised landscape designers.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Essence Residence Fase 1
Bel Air, Spain
from
$932,873
Residential quarter Atalaya Emotion
Estepona, Spain
from
$819,108
Residential quarter Cerrado Heights
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,48M
Residential quarter Kristina Views
Manilva, Spain
from
$620,019
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$377,128
You are viewing
Residential quarter The View Marbella 3
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,02M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Mare
Residential quarter Mare
Residential quarter Mare
Residential quarter Mare
Residential quarter Mare
Show all Residential quarter Mare
Residential quarter Mare
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$733,784
The year of construction 2025
Mare is a new residential of apartments of 3 bedrooms and penthouses of 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms, only 4 minute walk away from the sea front promenade and 3 minutes from the ancient part of San Pedro de Alcantara, in the new expanding area towards Marbella beach and near Puerto Banus …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Horizonte Village Apartments
Residential quarter Horizonte Village Apartments
Residential quarter Horizonte Village Apartments
Residential quarter Horizonte Village Apartments
Residential quarter Horizonte Village Apartments
Show all Residential quarter Horizonte Village Apartments
Residential quarter Horizonte Village Apartments
Mijas, Spain
from
$671,213
Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, flats and villas with stunning sea and mountain views. With amenities such as underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private swimming pools and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all moder…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Selene Luxe
Residential quarter Villa Selene Luxe
Residential quarter Villa Selene Luxe
Residential quarter Villa Selene Luxe
Residential quarter Villa Selene Luxe
Residential quarter Villa Selene Luxe
Residential quarter Villa Selene Luxe
Benahavis, Spain
from
$6,59M
Located in the prestigious enclave of Los Flamingos, Benahavís, this stunning contemporary villa combines modern design, privacy, and exceptional panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the golf course. Surrounded by an exclusive, secure, and beautifully natural setting, the property of…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications