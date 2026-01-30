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Residential quarter Ocyan Luxury Villas

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$3,70M
;
13
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ID: 38981
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 659092755
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Resinera Voladilla

About the complex

New development of 12 luxurious villas located in La Resina - Estepona. Each of these architectural gems will offer a heavenly hideaway that encapsulates the essence of luxury living. All our properties share a commitment to excellence, ensuring that every detail reflects the utmost luxury. From high-end interiors to breathtaking views, each home is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort, providing you with the ultimate living experience. These exclusive villas offer not only a home, but a refuge where every look out the window is a magnificent view of the vast sea that stretches to the horizon. Each villa is a masterpiece designed for those who live for the luxury of space and the tranquility of nature. In the design, light reigns as the protagonist and essential element. The strategic placement of large windows and double-height ceilings makes the space appear limitless and bright. Experience the epitome of contemporary design with our open-plan spaces, complete with top-notch qualities and state-of-the-art features that make each room a statement of grandeur and comfort.

Location on the map

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
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Residential quarter Ocyan Luxury Villas
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$3,70M
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