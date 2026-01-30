Residential quarter Korall Residences

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New gated
residential complex composed of 28 exclusive single-family homes called SKY
VILLAS. This project is a corner of exclusivity in the incomparable Costa del
Sol, located in the lower and most demanded area of the exclusive urbanization
El Higuerón. Only 400 meters from
the beach.
Single-family
homes of staggered construction on 4 levels. Each home has been carefully designed to maximize privacy and panoramic
views, setting a standard in the fusion between nature and elegance.
Every element of the complex reflects the
commitment to offer residents a life of well-being. More than a project,
it is a home where your dreams of exceptional living come true.
Spacious and cozy 3 Bedroom homes with private
gardens. Option of private swimming pool. Air conditioning by aerothermal,
controlled from your mobile application. Underfloor heating in bathrooms. 2
parking spaces and storage room.
Gated complex with large gardens and swimming
pools.
Fully equipped gymnasium.
Co-working room.
Located in a modern environment with more than
100.000m2 of green areas, with gardens and parks, healthy paths, bike lanes and
an unparalleled quality of life.
Having everything within walking distance is
possible. 4 minutes (Suburban Train Station, Beaches, Benalmadena). 10
minutes (Fuengirola, Golf Course, Fuengirola Marina, BioParc, International
Schools). 15 minutes (Mijas Pueblo, Miramar Shopping Center, Arroyo de la Miel,
Puerto Marina, Hospitals). 20 minutes Malaga Airport.
Location on the map
Fuengirola, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return