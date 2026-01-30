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Residential quarter Korall Residences

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$955,626
;
11
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ID: 39375
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 567277388
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Calle Sierra de Cazorla

About the complex

New gated residential complex composed of 28 exclusive single-family homes called SKY VILLAS. This project is a corner of exclusivity in the incomparable Costa del Sol, located in the lower and most demanded area of the exclusive urbanization El Higuerón. Only 400 meters from the beach. Single-family homes of staggered construction on 4 levels. Each home has been carefully designed to maximize privacy and panoramic views, setting a standard in the fusion between nature and elegance. Every element of the complex reflects the commitment to offer residents a life of well-being. More than a project, it is a home where your dreams of exceptional living come true. Spacious and cozy 3 Bedroom homes with private gardens. Option of private swimming pool. Air conditioning by aerothermal, controlled from your mobile application. Underfloor heating in bathrooms. 2 parking spaces and storage room. Gated complex with large gardens and swimming pools. Fully equipped gymnasium. Co-working room. Located in a modern environment with more than 100.000m2 of green areas, with gardens and parks, healthy paths, bike lanes and an unparalleled quality of life. Having everything within walking distance is possible. 4 minutes (Suburban Train Station, Beaches, Benalmadena). 10 minutes (Fuengirola, Golf Course, Fuengirola Marina, BioParc, International Schools). 15 minutes (Mijas Pueblo, Miramar Shopping Center, Arroyo de la Miel, Puerto Marina, Hospitals). 20 minutes Malaga Airport.

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Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Korall Residences
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$955,626
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