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Residential quarter JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II

Mijas, Spain
from
$468,257
;
10
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ID: 39025
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2139929505
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

Following the success of the first phase, Jardines de las Lagunas presents 292 homes divided into 4 blocks. This new phase features several enhancements, providing a highly optimized product in a growing area of Mijas.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter JARDINES DE LAS LAGUNAS II
Mijas, Spain
from
$468,257
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