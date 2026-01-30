  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Lakün Fase 2

Residential quarter Lakün Fase 2

Mijas, Spain
from
$546,072
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 39390
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1865049709
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Camino Viejo de Coin, 43

About the complex

This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an experience comparable to that of a five-star hotel. Designed to provide maximum comfort, it integrates innovative spaces, top-level amenities and exceptional services. Strategically located between Fuengirola and Mijas, in the Las Lagunas area, it is located in the most modern, commercial and vibrant area of ​​Mijas. This location, which is home to more than half of the local population, has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The range of services and shops is unbeatable. Right in front of the development is the Miramar Shopping Park, and just ten minutes away on foot is the large shopping and leisure centre of the same name. In addition, in just five minutes by car, it is possible to reach the centre of Fuengirola, a city renowned for its varied entertainment offering. Thanks to its privileged location, Las Lagunas is less than half an hour from Marbella and Malaga, two cities with a cosmopolitan atmosphere. This makes the development a hub in the heart of the Costa del Sol. This residential complex stands out with impeccable architecture, where contemporary design and elegance merge in perfect harmony. Its sophisticated charm is reflected in every detail, from its avant-garde lines to its spacious terraces, which unfold like open wings towards the horizon. The innovative amenities, carefully designed by hospitality professionals, transform the common areas into exclusive spaces that give residents the privilege of living with the comfort and sophistication of a hotel. Every corner has been conceived to promote well-being, relaxation and socialisation in a unique environment. The complex has two outdoor swimming pools, a spectacular rooftop area with a skypool, a complete spa for relaxation and relaxation, a fully equipped gym, a modern coworking space and lush, meticulously maintained gardens, creating an oasis of tranquillity in the heart of the Costa del Sol. The interior design of these homes is a true work of art, where every detail has been meticulously selected to create an atmosphere of sophistication, luminosity and comfort. The harmony between materials, textures and tones turns each space into an exclusive refuge, designed for daily enjoyment. Large-format imitation wood porcelain floors provide continuity and warmth throughout the home, while large windows flood the rooms with natural light. The open-concept kitchens have been designed to maximize functionality, combining high-quality finishes with Miele appliances, without sacrificing a modern and elegant aesthetic. In addition, the development incorporates smart installations both inside the homes and in the common areas, guaranteeing an efficient and connected home. All this, together with the highest energy rating certified by BREEAM, ensures a sustainable and avant-garde lifestyle.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa Liria
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$262,315
Residential quarter Villa Yang - STUPA
Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,05M
Residential quarter Finca de Jasmine - Sky Villas
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,73M
Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Apartments
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,88M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Lakün Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$546,072
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Aalto Residences
Residential quarter Aalto Residences
Residential quarter Aalto Residences
Residential quarter Aalto Residences
Residential quarter Aalto Residences
Show all Residential quarter Aalto Residences
Residential quarter Aalto Residences
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,68M
This exclusive project consists of 13 luxurious townhouses in La Cala de Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, a region renowned for its natural beauty and proximity to Marbella. The homes feature a Scandinavian design that blends seamlessly with the surrounding environment, offering panoramic sea vi…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Solenne
Residential quarter Solenne
Residential quarter Solenne
Residential quarter Solenne
Residential quarter Solenne
Show all Residential quarter Solenne
Residential quarter Solenne
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,19M
A boutique complex located in the heart of the Costa del Sol's Golden Triangle, where the landscape unfolds in stunning layers, with rolling green hills and the deep blue Mediterranean stretching to the horizon. The commitment to an elevated lifestyle is evident in every detail of its caref…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$631,479
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications