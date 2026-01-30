Residential quarter Habitat Valle Romano Phase II

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Exclusive gated community with spacious homes and spectacular penthouses of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with garage, storage room, generous terraces and private gardens on ground floors in an incomparable natural environment and spectacular sea and mountain views. Furnished kitchens with appliances.
The homes have been studied in detail for maximum enjoyment. An “open spaces” concept where functionality and its wonderful south orientation make light the main protagonist.
The project integrates excellent common areas composed of two swimming pools for adults and children, gym and social club surrounded by manicured gardens that will make health, leisure and wellness your new way of life. All of them enjoy large windows connected to spacious terraces to enjoy the best views and where natural light is the protagonist.
Location on the map
Estepona, Spain
Leisure
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