Residential quarter 7 Olas

Discover this exclusive development of 77 homes developed on the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola. Flats with 2 and 3 bedrooms, including 4 unique penthouses. Designed to offer maximum comfort, all homes are sea facing and feature high quality finishes. The communal areas of the development are designed to meet all your needs: * Infinity pool: Enjoy a swim with panoramic views of the Mediterranean. * Coworking: An ideal space to work from home with all the comforts. * Gym and sauna: Maintain your physical well-being without leaving home. * Beach Club: Relax on Balinese beds and enjoy the barbecue area in a privileged environment. Located in the area of Las Lomas, the most developed area of Fuengirola, this new development marks a milestone in this emerging area. It is located next to the Gran Parque de Las Lomas, a green space of more than 30,000 m² where you can walk, cycle, exercise or simply enjoy a unique natural environment. Investing in this development is a great opportunity thanks to its privileged location and the boom in the area of Las Lomas. Whether as a permanent residence, a second home or a highly profitable investment on the Costa del Sol, this new development stands out for its exclusivity and potential for appreciation. In addition, the development offers easy access to essential services, shopping centres and transport links, ensuring a convenient and practical life for its residents. Located in Fuengirola, this Costa del Sol town is known for its vibrant lifestyle, year-round warm climate and magnificent beaches. It offers a wide range of leisure activities, restaurants, shopping centres and services, as well as excellent transport links to Malaga and Marbella, making it an attractive destination for both residents and tourists. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this exclusive community in an unbeatable setting.