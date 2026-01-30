  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Residential quarter 7 Olas

Residential quarter 7 Olas

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$806,594
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 39182
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 973815489
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Bulevar de La Loma

About the complex

Discover this exclusive development of 77 homes developed on the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola. Flats with 2 and 3 bedrooms, including 4 unique penthouses. Designed to offer maximum comfort, all homes are sea facing and feature high quality finishes. The communal areas of the development are designed to meet all your needs: * Infinity pool: Enjoy a swim with panoramic views of the Mediterranean. * Coworking: An ideal space to work from home with all the comforts. * Gym and sauna: Maintain your physical well-being without leaving home. * Beach Club: Relax on Balinese beds and enjoy the barbecue area in a privileged environment. Located in the area of Las Lomas, the most developed area of Fuengirola, this new development marks a milestone in this emerging area. It is located next to the Gran Parque de Las Lomas, a green space of more than 30,000 m² where you can walk, cycle, exercise or simply enjoy a unique natural environment. Investing in this development is a great opportunity thanks to its privileged location and the boom in the area of Las Lomas. Whether as a permanent residence, a second home or a highly profitable investment on the Costa del Sol, this new development stands out for its exclusivity and potential for appreciation. In addition, the development offers easy access to essential services, shopping centres and transport links, ensuring a convenient and practical life for its residents. Located in Fuengirola, this Costa del Sol town is known for its vibrant lifestyle, year-round warm climate and magnificent beaches. It offers a wide range of leisure activities, restaurants, shopping centres and services, as well as excellent transport links to Malaga and Marbella, making it an attractive destination for both residents and tourists. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this exclusive community in an unbeatable setting.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Aloha 40
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$11,32M
Residential quarter Villa Haven
Marbella, Spain
from
$16,95M
Residential quarter Altezza Suites
Estepona, Spain
from
$790,667
Residential quarter Belair 40
Bel Air, Spain
from
$3,30M
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$533,785
You are viewing
Residential quarter 7 Olas
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$806,594
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Aires de San Lucas
Residential quarter Aires de San Lucas
Residential quarter Aires de San Lucas
Residential quarter Aires de San Lucas
Residential quarter Aires de San Lucas
Show all Residential quarter Aires de San Lucas
Residential quarter Aires de San Lucas
Malaga, Spain
from
$590,577
The development comprises 59 two- and three-bedroom homes, which create a sense of harmony with the outdoors thanks to their spacious terraces. The homes are divided into two entrances and a total of seven floors with spectacular ground floor, middle floor, and penthouse homes. The developme…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aloha Forest
Residential quarter Aloha Forest
Residential quarter Aloha Forest
Residential quarter Aloha Forest
Residential quarter Aloha Forest
Show all Residential quarter Aloha Forest
Residential quarter Aloha Forest
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,41M
This exclusive new-build residential development near Marbella's Golden Mile offers luxury 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplex penthouses in a gated community. Designed by the Vasari Group and located next to the prestigious Aloha Golf Club and Aloha International School, th…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Show all Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$796,241
New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering spacious, bright properties built and finished to the highest standards with top quality materials. These stunning 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer stunning views of the coast due to their elevated position. These views can…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications