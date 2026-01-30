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Residential quarter Villa Europa Nova

Mijas, Spain
from
$1,96M
;
5
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ID: 39086
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 738455290
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf, 1

About the complex

This exclusive villa represents a sophisticated lifestyle, where comfort, privacy, and natural light take center stage. Its modern and elegant appearance conveys a sense of spaciousness and well-being from the moment you arrive, inviting you to enjoy each space in complete tranquility. The fluid connection between indoors and outdoors, together with its generous terraces and pool area, creates the ideal setting for relaxation, leisure, and socializing all year round. A property designed for those who value quality, surroundings, and a premium residential experience. This villa has a plot of 1,216 m² and 370 m² of built space, distributed over 2 floors with a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Europa Nova
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,96M
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