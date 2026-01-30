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Residential quarter EVERGREEN HOMES

Mijas, Spain
from
$882,816
;
22
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ID: 38940
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1983575946
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

Evergreen Homes is a gated residential complex with 80 townhouses of 3 and 4 bedrooms. With a modern design, it blends in with its natural surroundings. The south and south-west orientation of the homes allows you to enjoy the Mediterranean coast.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter EVERGREEN HOMES
Mijas, Spain
from
$882,816
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