Residential quarter Higueron Hills Collection

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Live overlooking the Mediterranean. Feel the tranquility of the mountains.
Enjoy a detached, private, and contemporary villa in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol.
This boutique development consists of 4 detached villas located in Buena Vista, on a hilltop overlooking the Higuerón area, where the tranquility of the mountains meets the proximity of the Mediterranean.
This exclusive residential enclave has been designed around modern architecture, natural light, private gardens, swimming pools, and spacious sun decks, creating a lifestyle meant to be enjoyed year-round.
The location offers the tranquility of an established residential area while keeping everything close by: Higuerón Resort, sports and wellness facilities, renowned restaurants, Carvajal Beach, the Fuengirola boardwalk, the town of Benalmádena, international schools, daily amenities, and excellent road connections.
With a range of fully finished and furnished villas available at various stages of completion, this project represents an exclusive opportunity for buyers seeking space, design, privacy, and an elevated Mediterranean lifestyle.
Location on the map
Mijas, Spain
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return