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Residential quarter Higueron Hills Collection

Mijas, Spain
from
$1,99M
;
20
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ID: 39185
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2132079307
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Ciruelo de Buenavista, 3

About the complex

Live overlooking the Mediterranean. Feel the tranquility of the mountains. Enjoy a detached, private, and contemporary villa in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. This boutique development consists of 4 detached villas located in Buena Vista, on a hilltop overlooking the Higuerón area, where the tranquility of the mountains meets the proximity of the Mediterranean. This exclusive residential enclave has been designed around modern architecture, natural light, private gardens, swimming pools, and spacious sun decks, creating a lifestyle meant to be enjoyed year-round. The location offers the tranquility of an established residential area while keeping everything close by: Higuerón Resort, sports and wellness facilities, renowned restaurants, Carvajal Beach, the Fuengirola boardwalk, the town of Benalmádena, international schools, daily amenities, and excellent road connections. With a range of fully finished and furnished villas available at various stages of completion, this project represents an exclusive opportunity for buyers seeking space, design, privacy, and an elevated Mediterranean lifestyle.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain

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Residential quarter Higueron Hills Collection
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,99M
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