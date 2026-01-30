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Residential quarter Premier Residencial

Mijas, Spain
from
$419,793
;
10
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ID: 39501
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 189440169
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Avenida Comares

About the complex

We welcome you to this large multi-family project offering homes distributed over five floors plus attic. The residential complex has communal areas that include a social lounge, toilets, swimming pool, greenery and bicycle parking. The basement floors contain parking spaces for cars and storage rooms. An exclusive design project with all the features to enjoy maximum comfort and wellbeing, located in one of the best located residential areas of the Costa del Sol, with the greatest urban projection at the intersection of Mijas and Fuengirola, Malaga. It is located in Mijas, in the centre of the Costa del Sol, Malaga, and within the latest urban development of the city ‘Las Lagunas’. A privileged enclave in a perfectly communicated location, with direct connection to the A-7 Motorway and AP-7 Motorway, and connected to excellent facilities and services such as the next Great Park of the Costa del Sol of more than 350.000 m² and the future Hospital of Mijas. Some of the ground floor properties have private garden areas and those located on the penthouse level offer the possibility of installing a swimming pool. They have an elegant design in which every detail has been taken into account to offer the highest quality in materials and finishes. In terms of equipment, they have double glazing, hot and cold air conditioning and an aerothermal system to achieve the best temperature at any time of the year and greater energy savings. A flexible project, which allows the client the possibility of choosing, at no extra cost, alternative interior cladding and bathroom elements such as flooring, tiling, kitchen furniture, shower tray or bathtub. The best features for those who demand maximum guarantee and wellbeing. It brings together all the features to enjoy maximum comfort, developed exclusively by the INVRA Development Group, specialised in residential architecture and contemporary design. A qualitatively exceptional architectural project, which offers maximum attention to finish and detail, a hallmark that distinguishes each of its developments. It is essential that the client finds total satisfaction in terms of features, materials and finishes. To this end, the architectural project has been designed by the renowned architectural firm CHASTANG Arquitectos to guarantee the best result, and executed by solid construction companies with proven track records and experience in residential developments. An area with supermarkets and large shopping centres such as Mercadona, El Corte Inglés and Miramar, as well as golf clubs, racecourse and Fuengirola Marina. The residential is located 10 minutes away from the main beaches of the area, Malaga International Airport is 20 minutes away, Malaga city is only half an hour away, and also very close to other towns such as Marbella, Benalmadena and Torremolinos.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Premier Residencial
Mijas, Spain
from
$419,793
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