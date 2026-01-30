  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos I

Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos I

Mijas, Spain
from
$1,68M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 39342
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 291070364
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Entrelagos de Cala Golf, 13

About the complex

This villa is a stunning modern home located within the prestigious La Cala Golf community in Mijas. Ideally situated in the heart of the resort, this luxurious villa is within easy reach of all the amenities of La Cala Golf, as well as the charming village of La Cala de Mijas and its renowned golf courses. This bespoke property is being finished to the highest standards, with premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship throughout. Perfectly positioned between the golden beaches of the Mediterranean and the sophistication of Marbella, La Cala Golf offers a peaceful retreat with convenient access to the best of the Costa del Sol. Just 30 minutes from Marbella's iconic marina, luxury restaurants and designer boutiques, and equally close to Malaga airport, the resort combines tranquil natural surroundings with excellent connectivity to the region's most sought-after destinations. Welcome to a home where elegance meets everyday ease: a modern villa designed to elevate your lifestyle through thoughtful design, luxurious finishes and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Spanning two spacious levels, the ground floor opens up to a bright and open design where the living and dining areas flow effortlessly into a designer kitchen with a generous island perfect for both intimate family moments and elegant entertaining. A chic lounge area connects directly to a sunny porch, ideal for gatherings or quiet relaxation in complete privacy. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to a serene outdoor paradise with cosy lounge areas, a sunken seating area with a fire feature, an outdoor kitchen and a stunning infinity-edge pool, all designed to create your own secluded sanctuary.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$498,501
Residential quarter Ocean 360º
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,70M
Residential quarter Australy Aures II
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$750,849
Residential quarter ELYSEA SUITES
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,20M
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$513,185
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa Entrelagos I
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,68M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B
Show all Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B
Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$5,46M
Situated in the exclusive neighbourhood of La Cerquilla, this exceptional modern villa, designed by Jacobsen Arquitectura, is currently under construction and promises to deliver a seamless fusion of contemporary elegance and natural beauty. The striking architectural design incorporates na…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Korall Residences
Residential quarter Korall Residences
Residential quarter Korall Residences
Residential quarter Korall Residences
Residential quarter Korall Residences
Show all Residential quarter Korall Residences
Residential quarter Korall Residences
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$955,626
New gated residential complex composed of 28 exclusive single-family homes called SKY VILLAS. This project is a corner of exclusivity in the incomparable Costa del Sol, located in the lower and most demanded area of the exclusive urbanization El Higuerón. Only 400 meters from the beach. Si…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Show all Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Benidorm, Spain
from
$284,521
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 22
Area 56–59 m²
7 real estate properties 7
The new SLIM TOWER building in Benidorm features an innovative and avant-garde architectural design. The building is equipped with an air conditioning system with air distribution through ducts, as well as a mechanical ventilation system that ensures clean and healthy indoor air and compli…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0 – 59.0
459,554 – 541,976
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications