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Residential quarter Horizon36

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$681,452
;
20
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ID: 39203
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 61842385
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Avenida Fuengirola

About the complex

A boutique new residential development located in the sought-after area of Las Lomas del Higuerón, Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol. The project comprises 36 contemporary 2- and 3-bedroom homes, designed to offer comfort, privacy, sustainability, and a high-quality Mediterranean lifestyle. All homes are thoughtfully designed with open-plan living areas, large windows, and generous outdoor spaces to maximise natural light and views. The Sky Solarium homes enjoy extended sunshine hours, open sea views, and private solariums equipped with jacuzzi and barbecue, ideal for outdoor living and entertaining. The Garden Villas offer private gardens, creating a seamless indoor–outdoor lifestyle surrounded by nature. Residents benefit from carefully designed communal facilities, including: Outdoor swimming pool with sun terrace, landscaped gardens, fully equipped gym, sauna, coworking / business centre and energy-efficient lighting in communal areas. It has been develop with sustainability in mind, using energy-efficient construction systems, thermal insulation, and environmentally responsible materials to reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions. Set in a peaceful natural environment with sea views, it enjoys excellent connectivity and proximity to: Beaches, shops and restaurants, sports and wellness facilities, Málaga Airport and major transport links... Offers an ideal balance of modern design, nature, and comfort, making it perfect as a main residence, holiday home, or investment opportunity on the Costa del Sol.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Horizon36
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$681,452
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