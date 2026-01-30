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Residential quarter Solana Village

Mijas, Spain
from
$466,436
;
25
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ID: 38939
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1483334585
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

The residence is being built at the top of the hill overlooking the Europa Golf Course, in a fabulous position that provides panoramic views of the golf course and some of them to the sea. All the apartments are East or South facing, meaning that they enjoy plenty of light all day long. It is located near to the Club House and the Hotel & Spa, where owners of properties in the Resort can take advantage of the benefits and discounts provided by the Privilege Card. Ideal for families looking for a holiday home or investors looking for a property to rent out for the summer season with a good return. The project is split over two independent plots with 105 and 90 apartments, integrated into a common architectural concept. The first line golf apartments are near the hotel, the Clubhouse and the sport area and SPA. The first phase is already underway, with 48 apartments in five buildings with 3 storeys each. All the apartments have large terraces with glass balcony enclosures so that you can fully enjoy the fabulous views of the golf course and the apartments on the ground floor also have private gardens with views of the pool, resort gardens and the golf course that surrounds the development. The homes have a modern distribution with the “total living” concept where all the space is utilised, and with a large living room integrating the terrace via the large windows. The homes are fully equipped, with fitted wardrobes, air conditioning, fitted kitchen with appliances, LED lighting package and fully fitted bathrooms with unit, mirror and shower screen. There is also an extras package available to personalise your home. The residential is gated and has different parking options: outdoor and indoor. There is also an adult pool, infant splash pool and communal gardens overlooking the valley.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Solana Village
Mijas, Spain
from
$466,436
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